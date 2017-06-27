US Senators strongly disagree on “Trumpcare”

WASHINGTON – After a damning report from the bipartisan Congressional Budget Office on the proposed health care bill from the US Senate that’s being billed as “Trumpcare”, Pennsylvania’s US Senators have weighed in with their opinions.

Republican Senator, Pat Toomey said “The Congressional Budget Office’s coverage estimates are based on dubious assumptions, such as millions of Americans foregoing free Medicaid because they are not forced to enroll by Obamacare’s individual mandate. Numerous independent experts, including the nonpartisan CMS Office of the Actuary, have reached significantly different conclusions.”

While on the other side, Democratic Senator Bob Casey, JR replied with some strong words. “Obscene. Unconscionable. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has just confirmed that Pennsylvania families will pay higher costs for less care with fewer protections under the Senate Republican health care scheme in order to lavish the wealthiest with tax cuts. Many wealthy people who would receive these tax cuts don’t want them if it means a child loses Medicaid protections.”

The C.B.O’s report estimates that under the proposed Senate bill, 22 million Americans will be without health coverage by 2026, with 15 million of those coming in the first year. A procedural vote on the bill was expected as early as Tuesday morning.