US Senators have very different feelings on GOP tax reform law

WASHINGTON DC – With President Trump coming through on his promise of an historic tax reform law signed, sealed and delivered by Christmas, many voice from both sides of the argument are being heard.

Pennsylvania’s US Senators have been very vocal, representing there parties over the weekend. Democratic Senator Bob Casey (D) used the Democratic Weekly Address to get his message out there Saturday by calling the newly-signed tax reform bill “a giveaway to the super-rich and big corporations,” (N088) and said that the Republican bill gives over 36-billion dollars to the top one percent in 2019 (N092).

Meanwhile, Republican Senator Pat Toomey (R) has been lauded as one of the people responsible not only for drafting this bill, but making sure the votes were there when the time came to make the decision.

In a recent Wall Street Journal interview, Senator Toomey was asked about the Democrats criticism of the bill as a tax cut for the rich, “My theory is that when a Republican gets up in the morning and pours himself a cup of coffee, the Democrats accuse him of tax cuts for the rich,” Mr. Toomey says. “That’s all it takes. It is absolutely going to happen, every time, no matter what. So do the right thing and explain what you’ve done.”

You can read Wall Street Journal’s full interview with Senator Toomey at www.wsj.com/article_email/tax-reforms-growth-whisperer-1513984119-lMyQjAxMTI3MDIwMjcyODI5Wj/