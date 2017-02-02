US Marshals arrest New York suspect in Danville

DANVILLE – A New York suspect has been detained in Danville after being on the run. U.S. Marshal Martin Pane announced Thursday the arrest of 24-year-old Channel Cabrera of New York.

In June 2016, Cabrera was charged with aggravated assault after it was alleged he shot another person with a shotgun in the Bronx. Attempts to find him in New York City were unsuccessful and the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force was asked to apprehend him.

Deputy Marshals learned Cabrera traveled to Danville. Police say Cabrera was arrested without incident near the Geisinger campus early Thursday morning. He was turned over to the Pennsylvania State Police barracks at Milton to be arraigned as a fugitive from justice.