US Congressman Tom Marino to return to The Valley

UNDATED — US Congressman Tom Marino (R-10th, Cogan Station) will be returning to the Valley after a long hiatus. The Susquehanna Valley Conservatives announced Monday that the four-term congressman will speak at their meeting next Monday, January 15. The conservatives say Cong. Marino will discuss the nation’s new tax law, President Donald Trump’s first year in office and other issues.

In the announcement, the conservatives say this year’s November elections will be pivotal, and Congressman Marino has indicated he is seeking reelection. He twice considered Pres. Trump’s nomination for national drug czar, but withdrew a both times.

The Susquehanna Valley Conservatives meet at the Country Cupboard/Best Western Inn, 6pm, in the Baylor Rooms next Monday. More information at https://susquehannavalleyconservatives.com/. Congressman Marino has had few visits to The Valley in recent years and has declined numerous WKOK requests for comment and interviews.