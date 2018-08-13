US Congressman Lou Barletta makes US Senate stop in Valley

LEWISBURG – US Congressman Lou Barletta (R-11th, Hazelton), who is running for US Senate, said he hopes to join the likes of President Trump and Senator Toomey—people winning elected office after the polls said they couldn’t win. Barletta made a stop at the Country Cupboard in Lewisburg as part of his ‘Red, White and Lou’ bus tour, although the bus, and Barletta’s traveling companion, his pet dog Reilly, were not at the stop.

Congressman Barletta said he’s been told voters won’t support him because of his support of President Trump, “What do you think the people of Pennsylvania are upset about? That unemployment is down to 3.9%? That GDP is up to 4.1? Stock market is up over 40%? You think they’re mad that black unemployment, Hispanic unemployment is at an all time low? You think they’re mad that women’s unemployment is at a 64-year low? You think they’re angry that there are more jobs than people unemployed? You think they’re angry that ISIS is going or that North Korea is at the table and the wall is being built? What do you think (the voters) are upset about?”

Barletta said he has fought long odds in the past, but said he is only down six points in the latest polling. Candidate Barletta told about 60 supporters, that he fought an uphill battle in Hazelton, when he was called ‘racist’ when he fought for strict illegal immigration laws. Barletta said he opposes sanctuary cities, which his opponent, the democratic incumbent senator Bob Casey supports. He said Casey also supports the tax cuts in Washington.

Barletta said democrats have ‘lost their message,’ “They’re going further and further left, talking about things like eliminating ICE, which stops human trafficking.”

There were a handful of demonstrators at the front and rear entrance to the hall, one of whom had a sign asking Barletta why he doesn’t have open town meetings. Barletta said the meetings are unproductive and can even be violent, and he has opted for invitation only events with elected leaders, and other select members of the community.

One democrat who tried to attend the event had a ticket and was in the room, but was asked to leave. Carolyn Conner, the Union County GOP chair said the event today was an invitation only gathering for strong supporters of the Republican Party and congressman Barletta.