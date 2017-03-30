US Congressman Lou Barletta is in on the Mexico wall discussion

WASHINGTON – US Congressman Lou Barletta (R-11th, Hazelton) is co-sponsor of a key piece of legislation in Washington DC today—he is introducing a bill that will help pay for President Donald Trump’s promised ‘Mexico wall.’

The bill entitled the “Border Wall Funding Act of 2017,” would impose a 2% fee on all remittances, or wire transfers made south of the US border. A portion of the revenue collected from these fees would help fund the proposed wall.

Barletta told WKOK in a statement, “We have immigration laws for two basic reasons: to preserve American jobs, and to protect national security.” Barletta says this bill will reinforce both of these principles. This bill will cover all transactions regardless of the sender’s immigration status and includes strong penalties for tax fraud and evasion. (Christopher Elio)