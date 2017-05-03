US Congressman Lou Barletta considering a run for US Senate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — One of the Valley’s US Congressman would like to be a US Senator. Republican U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta (R-11th, Hazelton) is considering challenging Democratic U.S. Senator Bob Casey. President Donald Trump is encouraging Barletta to run.

Barletta campaign consultant John Brabender said Wednesday that Trump spoke to Barletta about running during a conversation this week. Barletta is serving his fourth term in Congress representing the 11th district stretching from south-central Pennsylvania to northeastern Pennsylvania.

Barletta would become the most recognizable name in a field of a half-dozen would-be challengers to Casey. Before Congress, the 61-year-old Barletta made a name as Hazleton’s mayor advancing laws aimed at immigrants in the country illegally.

The 56-year-old Casey plans to seek a third six-year term in next year’s election and is a fierce critic of Trump. Trump won Pennsylvania last fall despite the state’s Democratic registration edge.