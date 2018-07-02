US Congress Marino seeks a change to immigration system

SUNBURY—Americans are divided on this country’s immigration policy and Republican US Congressman Tom Marino (R-10th, Cogan Station) believes we do need to work on our laws and processes, “We need to change the system. We need to change the rules in the system whereby we can send someone back if they are a danger to this country immediately, instead of having to go through a hearing process.”

President Trump’s executive order has temporarily stopped the separation of families at the border but he says Congress still needs to pass immigration reform to stop future separations. He says not all families are broken up at the border, “They are not automatically separated, they are separated if there is vetting that has to be done.”

He also points out that 80% of the children coming into the area are unaccompanied by their parents. You can hear all of US Congressman Tom Marino’s comments from On The Mark at WKOK.com