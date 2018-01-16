US Cong. Marino speaks for first time since Drug Czar withdrawal

LEWISBURG – “I would have been a very good Drug Czar,” so said US Congressman Tom Marino (R-10th, Cogan Station) when he addressed the Susquehanna Valley Conservatives Monday night. When asked why he removed his name from consideration for the cabinet level post in the Donald Trump administration, he said he didn’t want to be a distraction for the president:

“People like the left-wing media was going to drag the president through the mud. And I didn’t want to put him through that. So as long as I said it was in the best interest of the President and his legislation, I was not want to be a lightning rod. I would’ve been a very good drug czar.”

Cong. Marino again rebuked a highly negative 60 Minutes/Washington Post report and he said it was the Obama administration that put the brakes on investigation of the pharmaceutical companies:

“So it was coming from the White House and DOJ and they changed my language. It was a retired DEA agent who was then interviewed by 60 Minutes, who by the way won’t interview me now. They and the (Washington) Post won’t interview me because the agent that retired said he retired because the justice department tied our hands and we weren’t allowed to go after the pharmaceutical companies. They need to be gone after.”

Marino was also asked by a nurse in attendance about his thoughts on the legalization of medical marijuana in Pennsylvania. Marino vehemently dismissed the bill, “I do believe we need research on it. The only way that I will support it is through pill, or oil, or through injection. No smoking, because most of the potheads that I talk to that support it, only want it to smoke.”

An estimated 200 people attendended Monday night’s meeting. WKOK will have a future story on some reaction to Marino’s question and answer session. (Matt Catrillo)