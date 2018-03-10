‘Upskirt’ Lewisburg teacher spared jail time, gets probation

Teacher who took “up-skirt” videos of students loses license

LEWISBURG—A former Lewisburg Area School District music teacher avoided jail time after ‘upskirting’ girls in the high school….he did get his teacher’s license suspended indefinitely after pleading guilty to invasion of privacy.

40-year-old Justin Hill of Lewisburg was sentenced Friday in front of President Judge Michael Hudock. Reports indicate Hill was placed on four years probation, must perform 50 hours of community service, and he has a lifetime suspension of his teacher’s license.

They say Hill told police he had taken 15 to 20 videos of female students going up steps in the high school. Hill’s wife discovered the videos on his cell phone and told him if he did not report himself, she would. Hill pleaded guilty in January to one count of tampering with evidence, 15 other tampering counts and 12 invasion of privacy were dismissed through a plea agreement.