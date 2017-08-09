Upper Augusta Township mosquito spraying Thursday

UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — The Northumberland County West Nile Program will be spraying for mosquitoes Thursday in parts of Upper Augusta Township . Their goal is to help control the adult mosquito population and prevent the spread of West Nile Virus.

In a statement, the local conservation district says the spray will be delivered by using truck mounted equipment , and will use DeltaGard, a pesticide deemed safe for animals, the environment and humans.

DEP recently said there were mosquitoes with West Nile Virus in the township, as well as in Ralpho Township, Northumberland County. The West Nile virus can cause West Nile encephalitis in humans.

According to the PA Department of Health, so far in 2017 West Nile Virus has been detected in nearly 40 counties, most notably Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, and Union. The spraying is weather permitting, and August 11 has been set as the back-up date.

You can see a list of precautionary measures you can take around your home to prevent mosquito-breeding areas and how to prevent mosquito bites at WestNile.State.PA.org or WKOK.com

Things you can do to prevent mosquitoes around your home:

Dispose of cans, buckets, plastic containers, ceramic pots or similar containers that hold water.

Properly dispose of discarded tires that can collect water. Stagnant water is where most mosquitoes breed.

Drill holes in the bottom of outdoor recycling containers.

Have clogged roof gutters cleaned every year as the leaves from surrounding trees have a tendency to plug drains.

Turn over plastic wading pools when not in use.

Turn over wheelbarrows and don’t let water stagnate in birdbaths.

Aerate ornamental pools or stock them with fish.

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools not in use and remove any water that may collect on pool covers. If a resident has stagnant pools of water on their property, they can buy BTI products at lawn and garden, outdoor supply, home improvement and other stores. This naturally occurring bacterium kills mosquito larvae, but is safe for people, pets, aquatic life and plants.

Things you can do to prevent mosquito bites: