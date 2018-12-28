UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury opening detox center in Sunbury in 2019

SUNBURY – UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury will soon have a detox center. The Daily Item reports UPMC Susquehanna intends to set up a specialized medical drug and alcohol detox center within the Sunbury hospital. It could open as early as late 2019, health system President Steve Johnson tells The Daily Item.

The center would provide inpatient drug and alcohol treatment. Johnson says he hopes to have the business plan completed by mid-January before it goes to the state Department of Health for approval. That could take six to nine months.