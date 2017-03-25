UPMC Susquehanna, and other hospitals didn’t support Obamacare repeal

SUNBURY – While the Obamacare vs. the American Health Care Act debate dominated Washington DC lately, there wasn’t support for an ACA repeal among the nation’s hospitals and doctors. Dr. Daniel Glunk of the UPMC Susquehanna Health System said Friday on WKOK’s On The Mark program, they don’t want to see the proposed changes to Medicaid, or go back to treating more patients who don’t have insurance.

He said, “Now, healthcare is pretty good about when the rules get changed, but this is a pretty good change, in terms of the Medicaid expansion, and the number of potentially lost covered lives. That’s a big thing for a health system trying to figure out, ‘How am I going to provide care for these people.”

Additionally, the American Medical Association didn’t favor repealing the ACA and wouldn’t welcome another major change in federal rules. Dr. Glunk said the GOP plan would not have been welcomed at hospitals.

“The little bit I do know about it, it turns a lot of things upside down that were part of the ACA, so hospitals and health systems, physicians, who had adjusted to the ACA, in terms of setting up how they were going to operate in this marketplace, it is really changing the rules again,” he said.

Since UPMC recently acquired Susquehanna Health System, he pointed out the ACA was an impetus for many of the hundreds of hospital acquisitions nationwide. You can hear all of his remarks on WKOK’s On The Mark program from Friday; the show is posted at WKOK.com.