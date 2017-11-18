UPMC said they’re victim of data breach

WILLIAMSPORT – UPMC Susquehanna, which owns Sunbury hospital, and the Williamsport Hospital, says it was the victim of a data breach that effected 1,200 of their patients. The breach was discovered September 21, 2017 when an employee noticed suspicious activity and reported it to the technology staff. UPMC disclosed the breach publically Friday.

The patients have been notified that their personal information may have been accessed inappropriately. Some of the information that may have been accessed was patient’s names, dates of birth, contact information and social security numbers. The company also notified the US Dept of Health and Human Services, as required by federal law.

The health system says it has sent out letters to those affected and has provided patients with the tools they will need to deal with this problem. UPMC informed us through a statement that the appropriate corrective action was taken immediately upon the discovery of the breach.