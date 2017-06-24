UPDATES: Rt. 147 flagging ends mid-week, County Line Road closes

PennDOT’s Northumberland and CSVT update

NORTHUMBERLAND – Several road construction updates from PennDOT regarding the CSVT and Duke Street Project. These updates from the state department of transportation are mixed news for motorists who have waited in half-hour lines because of road construction on Route 147, and for residents along County Line Road.

In Northumberland County, the 24/7 flagging on Route 147 between Northumberland and Montandon will end soon. PennDOT says the 147 work north of Ridge Road will continue through the weekend, with 20-minute delays common. The work should be finished by Wednesday,

In Snyder and Union Counties, as part of the CSVT, Wednesday, a section of County Line Road will close just west of Route 15. The detour will use Park Road, Grangers Road and Route 15. More about that project at csvt.com.