MONTOURSVILLE – Some updates on road detours in Montour County after flooding damaged roadways:

Route 44 is now open

Fox Hollow Road (Route 1011) remains closed between Route 44 and the Lycoming County line in Anthony Township. No detour is in place.

An updated advisory will be issued when Fox Hollow Road reopens to traffic. Motorists can check conditions of more than 40,000 miles of roadways at 511PA.com, a free, 24-hour information resource.