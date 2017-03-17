UPDATED: More streets added to Sunbury snow removal tonight

SUNBURY – There are three additional streets added to tonight’s snow removal schedule in Sunbury. The work takes place 11 o’clock Friday night into Saturday morning at 11.

In addition to the previously announced work on Arch Street, the city says they’ll remove snow on Race Street, from Sixth Street to Front Street, as well as on all of Julia Street and south Seventh Street.

As always, vehicles must be removed from these areas and failure to do so will result in the vehicles being ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.

Saturday, there will be snow removal from 11 p.m. until 11 a.m. Sunday on Fairmount Avenue and Catawissa Avenue.

The city would like to thank everyone for their cooperation. (Ali Stevens)