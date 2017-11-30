UPDATE: All lanes on Route 15 Southbound now open

UNION COUNTY – Route 15 southbound is now fully open in all lanes.

A lane of Route 15 southbound was closed due to an overturned tractor-trailer from around 930 am to about 130pm Thursday. PennDOT says the right lane of Route 15 was closed between Furnace Road in East Buffalo Township and Route 304 in Union Township.

Union County Communications tells WKOK the accident was first reported just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday. It took a tow truck to put the tractor-trailer upright. According to The Daily Item, the driver of the tractor-trailer told police the accident occurred with someone pulled out in front of him from Furnace Road. The driver then told police he swerved to avoid and lost control of his vehicle. The Daily Item also reports the driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to Evangelical Community hospital for treatment of minor injuries. (Matt Catrillo)