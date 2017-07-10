Update: Woman charged in connection to fire in Montour County motel

DANVILLE—A state police fire marshal says the fire that caused heavy damage to the Penn Motel along Route 11 was started in one of the motel rooms. 48-year-old Roxanne Purcell has been arrested for setting fire in her motel room Sunday night.

Purcell is charged with a felony count of arson danger of death or bodily injury, endangering property, risking catastrophe, criminal mischief and misdemeanor charges for recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct. A preliminary hearing is set for July 18. Crews were dispatched just before 11:30 pm and no injuries were reported.