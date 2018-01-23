Update: water subsided, ice jam continues on Shamokin Creek

SUNBURY – An ice jam near Sunbury has raised concerns about possible flooding. The jam is on Shamokin Creek, near Route 61, in Upper Augusta Township. The Northumberland County Department of Public Safety released an update this afternoon saying, “DPS and other local agencies continue to monitor Little Shamokin Creek in Upper Augusta Twp. It appears the water has subsided, however ice continues to jam up in the stream.”

PennDOT, the Sunbury Municipal Authority and Upper Augusta Township responders are monitoring the situation as well. No additional action is being recommended at this time.

RU Troutman and Sons Inc., a business located near Shamokin Creek says they have not experienced any flooding associated with the ice jam. Two homes have minor flooding below their first floor Tuesday. We’ll keep you up to date on this developing story.