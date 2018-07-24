UPDATE: Watches, Warnings, closed roads, and forecast river levels

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for all of The Valley. The past rainfall, and forecast rainfall, mean rivers and creeks will rise. Some roads are already closed. The NWS warns motorists to never drive through flooded areas.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for all of The Valley until Wednesday evening because of saturated ground and more storms on the way.

Route 11 is blocked between Northumberland and Shamokin Dam because of water and debris on the roadway.

In Sunbury, a section of Memorial Drive is closed between Packer Street and Shikellamy Avenue because of debris on the road from a washout.

Reagan Street underpass is closed in Sunbury

Hallowing Run Road is closed near Route 147.

In Jackson Township, Northumberland County, several people who live in trailers had to rescued from flash flooding. Northumberland County Communications tells us the incident occurred just before midnight. Volunteers from Sunbury, Herndon, Millersburg responded and successfully helped those individuals.

Volunteer and other first responders were at countless incidents overnight, including land and mudslides, flooded basements, and related incidents. Northumberland County says no injuries.

Here are a few projected river levels:

This is a developing story, check back in for updates.