UPDATE: Two people died in a crash in Columbia County

ARISTES — A man and woman died when the pickup truck they were in rolled over on Route 42 this morning. According to the Press Enterprise, the truck rolled multiple times near the entrance to the Conrad Weiser State Forest district office, ending up on its wheels.

Both man and woman were thrown from the truck and they were pronounced dead at the scene. State police are investigating and were involved in a reconstruction of the accident. Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese also responded.

According to State police, the identities of those involved in the crash are being withheld until families are notified. The crash shut down Route 42 for about 3 1/2 hours. It reopened just before 1 p.m. (Deanna Force)