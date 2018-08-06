UPDATE: Troopers have charged a man involved in state police wreck

SELINSGROVE – State troopers are out with an update on the July 3 accident involving a car and a state police cruiser. They say now, they are charging the civilian driver involved with misdemeanor counts of ‘causing an accident while not properly licensed’ as well as summary traffic violations.

Both vehicles rolled over after the crash July 3 on Route 522 at Freeburg Road in Snyder County. Trooper Alexander Barretts was responding to an accident with emergency lights and siren activated. Police say Joshua Super-Stretching of Middelburg pulled into the path of the trooper.

No other charges were filed after a state police investigation of that crash in Snyder County last month.