UPDATE: Susquehanna River crests and River Festival impacts

Good news for people concerned about possible flooding at Sunbury, the NWS Middle Atlantic River Forecast Center has lowered Sunbury’s Susquehanna River crest prediction by one foot. The drop follows a slight reduction in the crests expected at Bloomsburg and Danville. The river at Sunbury at midday was at 21.1 feet, and is expected to rise to 22.1 feet tonight. That would match the July 26 crest of 22.1 feet.

The Sunbury River Festival reports that both the Cardboard Boat Regatta and the Boat Parade are postponed. the Cardboard Boat Regatta will be rescheduled and we’ll let you know the new date and time ASAP. That is put on by the Central Pennsylvania Rowing Association and they are currently considering their revised date. No date is know yet for the Boat Parade, we’ll keep you posted.