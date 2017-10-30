UPDATE: some roads open again in Snyder and Union Counties

UNDATED – There are several reports of trees down on roadways throughout the Valley. As of 1:30 pm PennDOT says:

Middle Road/Heister Valley Road from Route 104 in Perry Township to the Juniata County line in West Perry Township is now open

In Union County, Millmont Road from Davis Road to Creek Road in Lewis Township is now open, and Creek Road from Paddy Mountain Road in Hartley Township to Millmont Road in Lewis Township is still closed

In some current rainfall counts, two and a quarter inches of rain were reported in parts of Snyder County Sunday. Other parts of The Valley have seen anywhere from one to two inches of rain. Far more rain fell in other parts of Pennsylvania.