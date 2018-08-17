UPDATE: Route 15 north now OPEN after crane collapse

WINFIELD – Heavily congested Valley traffic will finally get some relief as Route 15 north is now open. Union County Communications tells us Route 15 north opened earlier Thursday morning around 4:15 a.m. Southbound remains closed, however. Both directions of Route 15 have been closed since Tuesday after a crane collapsed at the CSVT construction site in Winfield, causing major traffic headaches.

One headache from the Route 15 closure was PennDOT had blocked all traffic going north on Routes 11 & 15 and directed all traffic to Sunbury. After withering public pressure from residents, businesses and local officials in Shamokin Dam, word came PennDOT was going to relent and let local traffic through the Route 15 north barricades in Shamokin Dam.

Initially at midweek, PennDOT declined to change the detour routing, despite the pressure to allow one lane to get through. Thursday afternoon they decided they would allow one local traffic lane to get through, then motorists were stopped near the site of the old Tedd’s Landing site, and turned away if they are trying to go north on Route 15. The reopening of Route 15 north now eliminates the need for this solution as Routes 11/15 north is also now open.