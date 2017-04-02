UPDATE: Route 11 South in Northumberland still closed after fiery crash

NORTHUMBERLAND – A portion of Route 11 southbound is still closed this morning after a fiery crash last night. Witnesses say a car speeding the wrong way on Route 11 in Northumberland crashed into a pole, caught on fire and knocked out power for thousands last night. It happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

The vehicle struck a pole in the 700 block of Front Street and then caught on fire and was destroyed. Police say one person was taken to the hospital with what they described as a minor injury. The name of the driver is not being disclosed at this time. Power and phone service has been restored to most of the area. Geisinger’s Danville campus also lost phone service for a time last night, but that was fully restored last night.

Officials tell us that Route 11 South in that area is expected to remain closed for an extended period of time while that clean-up and investigation continues.