UPDATE: Route 11 S open, after PM rush-debacle

NORTHUMBERLAND — Route 11 south is open through the under construction Rt.11/Water Street underpass, but not before an accident at Third and Queen, flagging through the borough’s main intersection, and a closed underpass’ contributed to long traffic lines and frustrated drivers Monday in Northumberland. Gridlock is how one driver described the mile long line on Route 11 southbound, or the northbound line which began at Packer Street in Sunbury.

Flaggers were controlling the idled traffic light at King and Water Streets, but most drivers had to wait at least a half-hour to get through Northumberland. PennDOT says with the re-energized traffic light, and an open underpass, traffic problems should not be as severe Tuesday.