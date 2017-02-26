UPDATE: Police not releasing names in Route 11 crash

SHAMOKIN DAM – The two vehicle crash on Route 11 has been suspected as a DUI accident. State police troopers responded to a two vehicle crash on Route 11 between Northumberland Shamokin Dam at 9:25 p.m Friday. Upon arrival, officers discovered one of the drivers to be highly intoxicated.

Police arrested the driver for DUI. Troopers are refusing to disclose any names of people involved in the crash. Both drivers sustained injuries in the crash and were treated at Geisinger Medical Center. Traffic was blocked on the roadway for around an hour. This investigation is ongoing. (Alex Reichenbach)