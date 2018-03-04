Update: Police investigation releases more details of Route 235 crash

BEAVER SPRINGS – More details have been released on a two vehicle crash in Snyder County last week that left two people injured and closed the roadway for several hours.

State Police in Selinsgrove say that their investigation shows that 52-year old Marvin Baskerville, from Virginia, was traveling northbound on Route 235 around midnight when he tried to make a turn in the roadway and lost control. That’s when police say the tractor trailer truck he was driving overturned and struck the on-coming car, driven by 51-year old Ronald Gay of Sunbury.

A nursing supervisor at Geisinger Medical Center says Baskerville remains in critical condition. Gay has been treated for injuries and released from the hospital. (Sara Lauver)