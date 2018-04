SUNBURY – An updated to a search warrant at the former Sunbury home of Barbara Miller. The Daily Item reports Sunbury police now allege Miller was killed in her Penn Street home after returning from a wedding in June of 1989.

The warrant executed August 9 allowed officers to remove hair and blood and steps leading to the basement of the home. Sunbury Police Chief Tim Miller and Corporal Travis Bremigen said they also paid close attention to old police reports and current interviews.