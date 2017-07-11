UPDATE: PennDOT issues new statement on Norry debacle

More words from PennDOT: For Immediate Release

July 11, 2017

Duke Street Reconstruction Project Detour Modified

Montoursville, PA – Modifications were made today to the detour route for the Duke Street Reconstruction Project in Northumberland Borough, Northumberland County.

Stop signs at intersections along the detour routes of King and Queen streets were uncovered today. The stop signs were previously covered to allow traffic to flow more efficiently through the borough. However, PennDOT met with local officials and representatives of the borough and Point Township police departments and all agreed to allow the stop signs to be uncovered to return stop conditions to normal.

The northbound detour route also has been modified. The route now will use 4th Street, King Street and 8th Street. Northbound traffic previously used 4th Street, King Street and 13th Street.

Southbound traffic will continue to use 8th Street, Queen Street and 6th Street as a detour route.

A truck detour remains in place for all trucks over 36 feet in length. Trucks will be able to access local businesses for deliveries. There also will be access to all businesses within the project limits.