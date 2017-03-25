UPDATE: Reax, Penn State ‘profound failure in leadership’ in Sandusky affair

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A prosecutor says jurors who found former Penn State president Graham Spanier guilty of child endangerment “kept the focus successfully on children.” Spanier was convicted Friday of one misdemeanor count of child endangerment but acquitted of conspiracy and a second count of child endangerment. The trial centered on how Spanier and two other university leaders handled a report by graduate assistant Mike McQueary that he saw retired assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky sexually molesting a boy in a shower in 2001.

The two other university leaders pleaded guilty last week to one misdemeanor count of child endangerment. The charge carries a maximum five-year prison sentence and a $10,000 fine. Spanier’s lawyer said they will appeal. Prosecutor Laura Ditka says Spanier “was convicted for all the children who came to Penn State after what Mike McQueary saw that night.”

Meantime, the former FBI director who conducted a report on Penn State’s handling of the Jerry Sandusky child molestation scandal says the conviction of a former president “completely confirms” his findings. Former FBI director Louis Freeh concluded in his report that the three men and Joe Paterno hushed up the allegations against Sandusky for fear of bad publicity. Freeh says in a statement Friday that instead of acting like leaders, the men “stood by silently and left an unknown number of child victims on their own.”

And Penn State is calling the conviction of its former president and guilty pleas by two other former top administrators a “profound failure of leadership.” The university says in a statement that the Jerry Sandusky child molestation scandal has caused it to strengthen accountability and fight against child abuse. Penn State’s statement says the verdict and pleas indicate the three fell short of the school’s standards for leadership.

The university’s statement says the school’s foremost thoughts are with Sandusky’s victims.