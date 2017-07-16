Update on the Chestnut Street project

SUNBURY – Sunbury’s Chestnut Street project is well into phase two and according to City Council member Jim Eister, who says the project is right on schedule, and that paving should be set to go in about 2-3 weeks.

Eister said it could get easier from here, “The further down the project goes, of course it’s simplifies because the depth isn’t as deep and so forth. Everything is looking real good for phase two of the Chestnut Street project.”

At the City Council meeting Monday regarding UGI having to remove and replace a 1,000 gallon tank, and that it could affect the Chestnut street project. Eister doesn’t think it will cause any delays, “Where that’s being affected is changing the lines over and they have to make a switch on Fourth Street, which is in the project area. So this is just basically almost like a regulator that’s being installed up there to change the pressures around.”

Phase two of the Chestnut Street project is expected to be completed in November of this year, and then the sidewalks and curbing portion will be done next year.