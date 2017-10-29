Update on Duke Street reconstruction project

MONTOURSVILLE − The second construction phase of the $13.7 million Duke Street Reconstruction Project in Northumberland Borough, Northumberland County continues next week. Drainage work will be completed and new curbing will be placed on Duke Street between Fifth and Seventh Street which will take place from Monday through Friday.

There will be delays on Duke Street where the gas line relocation work is under way. The water company will perform pavement restoration on Duke and King Street on Monday and Tuesday.

A detour will be in place around the construction area and a truck detour remains in place for trucks over 36 feet long. For more information on the Duke Street project, visit www.penndot.gov/dukestreet. (Sarah Benek)