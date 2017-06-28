Update on CVST river bridge

SUNBURY—Everyone is well aware of the road work being done in our area because of the CSVT project, but what about the bridge being constructed over the Susquehanna River? WKOK recently got an update from PennDOT Community Relations Coordinator David Thompson.

Thompson says the river bridge is about 25 percent complete at this point, and half of the piers are up. He says the work on the west side of the river will continue this summer. As far as restrictions for boaters he says, the causeway constructed to the island will remain in place. Boats cannot approach the causeway, but may navigate the river on the open, east side of the river.

When asked about the rebar that collapsed on the site in May, Thompson said, “The rebar cage became unstable and collapsed. The contractor engineered a different bracing system using temporary steel I-beams to stiffen the cage.” You can see pictures of the current work on the bridge piers at wkok.com