Update on attempted child luring incident in Watsontown, no charges to be filed

Ali Stevens | |

WATSONTOWN — Police have identified a woman suspected of trying to lure a child into a vehicle in Watsontown on Wednesday.  Watsontown police say the woman suffers from a mental disability and will not be charged in the case, and the case is now closed.

 

On Wednesday, three children were playing outside, when a woman stopped her vehicle, got out and tried to get a child to come with her in her vehicle.  The children ran to a nearby home.  Police were contacted and the investigation into an attempted child luring began.  Police have not identified the woman involved.  (Ali Stevens)

