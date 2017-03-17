Update on attempted child luring incident in Watsontown, no charges to be filed

WATSONTOWN — Police have identified a woman suspected of trying to lure a child into a vehicle in Watsontown on Wednesday. Watsontown police say the woman suffers from a mental disability and will not be charged in the case, and the case is now closed.

On Wednesday, three children were playing outside, when a woman stopped her vehicle, got out and tried to get a child to come with her in her vehicle. The children ran to a nearby home. Police were contacted and the investigation into an attempted child luring began. Police have not identified the woman involved. (Ali Stevens)