UPDATE: Nearly 18,000 without power in the region

SUNBURY – PPL is reporting at this hour that due to strong winds, over 18,000 power outages have been reported. Counties in The Valley have recovered nicely with just over a thousand outages in Northumberland, Snyder, Union and Montour counties combined, but others still have as many as 2,000 alone, with Cumberland county reporting over 2,900.

The National Weather Service has issued a strong wind advisory for the area until tonight with winds expected to be between 25-30 mph and with gusts up to 60mph.

Stay tuned to WKOK and WKOK.com as this story develops throughout the day.