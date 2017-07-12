Update: more details on early morning wreck in Mt. Carmel Township  

MOUNT CARMEL – More details are out from the early morning crash in Mt. Carmel Township that sent two to the hospital via Life Flight. Mt. Carmel Township Police Chief Brian Hollenbush says for a unknown reason the vehicle left the road way and hit a drainage ditch sending the vehicle into the air, while air borne the vehicle became wrapped around a tree and came to rest on top of the female driver who was ejected from the car through the front windshield. The passenger, a minor was also ejected from the vehicle.

Chief Hollenbush also says during the accident the engine was separated from the vehicle. Police are not disclosing the names of those involved at this time. Both the female driver and male passenger were flown to Geisinger just after the 2 am accident on Route 901. The accident is still under investigation.