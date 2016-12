MILTON – A man from Western Pennsylvania was killed in a crash on Interstate 80 in Union County early this morning. State police say 56-year-old William Piktel of Daiseytown was driving his tractor trailer on I-80 eastbound at mile marker 203 when he struck another tractor trailer, driven by 48-year-old Travis McCloe of Dallas, PA.

Piktel was killed in the accident. McCloe and his passenger were not injured. The accident took place around 12:15 and Interstate 80 reopened at 11 a.m. (Ali Stevens)