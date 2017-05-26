UPDATE: Family of Judge Wiest releases statement on condition

The Family of Northumberland County Senior Judge William Harvey Wiest has released a statement on the senior judge’s condition:

On Wednesday May 24, 2017, William H. (“Bill”) Wiest, a Senior Judge, formerly an attorney and Judge of the Court of Common Pleas of Northumberland County, Pennsylvania returned to his home outside Sunbury from the job he so loved. Upon his arrival home, Bill suffered a fall and was immediately transported to Geisinger Community Hospital via ambulance. By the time he reached the hospital, Bill was unconscious. While initial fears were that Bill suffered a stroke, it was determined at the hospital that he instead suffered a traumatic injury to his head, whereby he sustained a fractured skull and various “bleeds” on the left side of his brain.

By Thursday May 25, 2017, Bill’s family was assured by all doctors, including both trauma surgery teams and neurosurgery teams, at Geisinger, that Bill will never recover either mentally, or physically, from his injuries. At this time Bill remains unconscious, but the family rests assured that he is comfortable and in no pain.

It is apparent that Bill will not survive his injuries, and the appropriate medical measures have been taken to ensure that he remains in constant comfort. He will not again regain consciousness.

At this trying time, the Wiest family would like to simply thank our extended family, loving friends, and the wonderful and supportive community in which we live, for the prayers and messages of compassion and love.

As you are all aware, life is short, so we would ask that you hug your loved ones, irrespective of age, and ensure that they are aware of your true feelings for them as we have learned, through trials and tribulations, that there may not be time to say “I love you” tomorrow. We are lucky, as our husband, father, and grandfather no doubt felt our love before and after this terrible and tragic occurrence.

– The family of The Honorable William H. (“Bill”) Wiest