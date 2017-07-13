Update: Driver of morning Mount Carmel Township crash identified   

MOUNT CARMEL – We now know the name of the driver from an early morning Route 901 crash Wednesday in Mount Carmel Township, Northumberland County. Police say 19-year-old Olivia Miller of Shamokin was ejected from her vehicle through the front windshield as a result of the crash.

She was treated at Geisinger Medical Center and was transferred to the Lehigh Valley Burn Center. A passenger, Miller’s 4-year-old son, was also ejected from the vehicle, his name and medical treatment information is not available.

Mount Carmel Township Police Chief Brian Hollenbush says for an unknown reason the vehicle left the roadway and hit a ditch, became airborne and hit a tree. Chief Hollenbush also says during the accident the engine was separated from the vehicle. The crash is still under investigation.