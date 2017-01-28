UPDATE: Danville man died in Montour County crash Friday

DANVILLE – It was a Danville man who died in a crash in Mahoning Township, Montour County Friday afternoon. The Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn tells WKOK, the victim was 57-year-old Lester Aucker of Danville. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lynn said Aucker was a passenger in a car driven by 56-year-old Terry Johns of Danville. He said Aucker was an employee of Suncom, and was being taken home by Johns. Their car was hit head-on by the vehicle of 19-year-old Jacob Ackley of Sunbury. Ackley is said to be a Bloomsburg University student.

Both Johns and Ackley were taken to Geisinger Medical Center and a nursing supervisor says they are in critical condition. No other details about the accident are available.

Witnesses said one of the cars crossed the centerline of the road but there is no indication which car that was. Mahoning Township police are not responding to additional calls for more details. The crash at 2:30pm happened near Bald Top Road, about a mile south of the Route 54 intersection in Danville. Route 11 was blocked for about four and a half hours.