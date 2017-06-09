UPDATE: Barbara Miller case, more digging and sawing concrete

MILTON — An update from the Barbara Miller dig in Milton. The Standard-Journal is reporting hat a state police crime lab van arrived for the first time this morning as officers increased the police taped off perimeter around the property.

Reporter Kevin Mertz said cadaver dogs appeared to detect human remains yesterday, so today, the ground that was dug from around the home was loaded into a large dumpster lined with a plastic tarp. Indications are, that ground will be sent to a lab for studies.

The sound of tools cutting, likely through concrete, could be heard coming from the area of the home’s basement. Milton Fire Police volunteers were called to the scene Friday morning as officers extended the area to the rear of the home where the public was not permitted to travel.

Milton Borough Manager Chuck Beck confirmed that Code Enforcement Officer Doug Diehl was at the property on Thursday to look at structural issues and how to take a wall out. Police have been touch with the F.B.I. and they are setting up the necessary facilities to analyze the concrete and the wall.

Sunbury police, Milton police, Northumberland County coroner and district attorney were on the scene today. (Credit: Milton/Lewisburg Standard-Journal)