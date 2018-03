SUNBURY—After this past week’s Nor’easter many Valley roads were closed due to down trees and lines. PennDOT tells us, all roads closed by downed line and utilities in north central Pennsylvania are now open.

They say Tyson School Road in Cleveland Township, Columbia County was the last road to open, Monday afternoon. Motorists can check road conditions at 511.pa.com.

According to PPL’s outage map, 57 customers are currently without power in Columbia County.