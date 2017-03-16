Upcoming race will benefit the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund

SELINSGROVE — A Fox Trot 5K race to benefit the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund will be held on March 25 at the Susquehanna Valley Mall. The race is in memory of Judith Ann Bobby, who died from ovarian cancer four years ago.

Her daughter, Cassie Oelberg is the organizer of the race, “I come from a long line of fundraising. I grew up raising funds for things that my family believed in. It’s important for me to remember my mom in a way that she would be smiling about.”

Oelberg gave details about the race, “Registration will open at 8 a.m. at the Susquehanna Valley Mall at the courtyard closest to the movie theater. At 8:30, we will have a Zumba warm-up with Michelle Walter, and following that, we will have a speaker talk about the importance of taking charge of your own health.

And her father, Andrew Oelberg, will be the speaker, “He learned a lot about cancer and making sure that you are getting the right protocol and the right treatments through both the loss of my mom and my young nephew, who is now in remission from Leukemia.”

And there has to be a fox, at the Fox Trot. Oelberg said, “It’s actually my 18-year-old son, who has a blast running all of the kids across the finish line. In fact, he would probably be mad at me for telling you that, because he said some of those kids actually think he is a fox.”

You can register for the Fox Trot 5K online at falconracetiming.com. (Ali Stevens)