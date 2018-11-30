Upcoming holiday dramatic readings

DANVILLE – Get into the holiday spirit with dramatic readings of some holiday favorites. The community is invited to a holiday reading of Welsh poet Dylan Thomas’ “A Child’s Christmas in Wales,” along with “The Gift of the Magi,” by O. Henry. They will be performed Saturday, December 1 at 7 p.m. at the Grove Presbyterian Church in Danville.

“A Child’s Christmas in Wales” is a tale capturing the child’s eye view and an adult’s remembrance of a time of presents, good things to eat, and newly-fallen snow. It is set in a Welsh village in the early 1920s.

O.Henry first published “The Gift of the Magi” in 1905. It tells the story of a newly married couple wanting to purchase gifts for each other despite their limited resources.

This is a free, one night only performance in the church sanctuary. Seating for this one hour, no intermission presentation will be on a first come, first serve basis. The Grove Presbyterian Church is located at 330 Bloom Street opposite the Danville Memorial Park.