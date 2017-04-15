Upcoming fundraiser for Veteran’s 4th of July parade

SUNBURY— The Union County Veteran’s 4th of July Parade isn’t until June 24 but now is the time to start fundraising for this year’s event. Next Saturday, April, 22 the parade committee will be holding a spaghetti dinner fundraiser. Kevin Bittenbender, chair of the parade committee has more on that fundraiser saying, “That’s going to kick off on the 22nd of April from 12 to 5 p.m. and the post 182 in Lewisburg are not only gracious enough to host it, but all of the proceeds, 100 percent will go back to the Union County Veteran’s 4th of July Parade.”

He says the 23rd annual parade will have a special guest this year, David Wisnia, “If you don’t know the story behind David Wisnia, an Auschwitz survivor who lives in Pennsylvania and when he was liberated by the 101st Airborne he became a translator for the 101st Airborne and then subsequently became a soldier with the 101st Airborne . To have a Holocaust survivor, a veteran it speaks volumes to our motto we have for the parade.”

David Wisnia will also be doing a public speaking engagement a Rooke Chapel at Bucknell University at 2 p.m. The spaghetti dinner will be at the American Legion post 182 in Lewisburg. Cost is $10 for adults, $3 for children 10 years and younger and 100 percent of the proceeds go toward the 4th of July parade. At WKOK.com, you can hear more of Kevin Bittenbender’s comments from a recent WKOK Sunrise appearance.