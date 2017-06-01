Unusual news from Geisinger—some job reductions

DANVILLE – Dozens of people are no longer employed at Geisinger Health System. The Daily Item reports 46 information technology positions were eliminated this week. The cuts were made throughout the health system, which employs 1,000 IT workers.

Wendy Wilson, Vice President of Media/Digital, told the paper she didn’t know specifically how many of the cuts were occurring in Geisinger’s local facilities, but she noted, “The majority of cuts were in the central hub area.” That includes Geisinger Medical Center in Mahoning Township, Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital, and Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital.

The health system cites ‘initiatives to streamline service and realize cost savings’ as a reason for the layoffs. It also says the health care industry is experiencing increased competition by both players and providers, but the demand continues to grow.