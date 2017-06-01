Unusual news from Geisinger… some job reductions

DANVILLE – Geisinger health system cites ‘initiatives to streamline service and realize cost savings’ as a reason for layoffs of information technology positions. 46 IT positions were eliminated this week. The cuts were made throughout the health system, which employs 1,000 IT workers.

Wendy Wilson, Vice President of Media/Digital, says she didn’t know specifically how many of the cuts were occurring in Geisinger’s local facilities, but she noted, “The majority of cuts were in the central hub area.” That includes Geisinger Medical Center in Mahoning Township, Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital, and Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital.

As part of a statement, Geisinger says “The IT team recently implemented initiatives to streamline service and realize cost savings. The last thing we want to do is affect Geisinger family members, but as Geisinger and healthcare change, so does the workforce. Affected employees are eligible to pursue other Geisinger positions, and we are also assisting them with outplacement and career transition training.”